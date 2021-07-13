Are You an Ace at Push-Ups? Strengthen Your Shoulders Even More With Pull-Down Exercises
Push-ups were the move of the 2020 quarantine; however, even if you're able to drop and do 20, you may not be working your core, arms, and chest to the fullest extent. But by adding in pulldown exercises, which work the exact opposite muscles in your body, you can hit every angle of your muscles. Because many of us spend our days hunched over our laptops, this chest-opening move is the perfect remedy to poor posture, and helps build strength in your upper back and shoulders to keep them pain free.www.wellandgood.com
