Are You an Ace at Push-Ups? Strengthen Your Shoulders Even More With Pull-Down Exercises

The events of this past year have changed each and every one of us in a variety of ways, but not all are negative. For me, the pandemic forever altered how I view "the hustle" and the tendency for many of us to push our bodies/minds/hearts/souls to the point of burnout. These days, when something inside me is calling for rest, I heed the call. On the latest episode of Good Moves, BK Yoga Club co-founder Paris Alexandra offers up a way to incorporate rejuvenating movement into that rest in the form of a 30-minute restorative yoga flow.