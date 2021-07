The Daleville High School football team turned a negative into a positive last week when a planned organized team activity with Zion Chapel was cancelled. The two teams were scheduled for their second OTA against one another in the past two weeks but Zion Chapel was unable to make the trip to Daleville, so the Warhawks decided they would continue to compete against one another. Head coach Will Garner split his team up into two groups and treated like any other OTA would be treated.