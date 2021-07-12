Cancel
CURTIS HONEYCUTT: Spelling and expelling demonyms

By Curtis Honeycutt curtishoneycutt.com
Albany Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeelzebub. Mammon. Legion. These are demon names. Today we’re talking about demonyms, which are different from demon names. The devil is in the details, I suppose. Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word “demonym” from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). Think about the words “democracy” and “demographic,” for example. These words both have to do with people in a certain region or group. For example, we call people from Greece (referred to as “the birthplace of democracy”) “Greeks.” That’s a demonym.

