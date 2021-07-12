Trial date set in case of George Gresko, Cardinal football coach accused of changing grades
A trial date has been set for the Cardinal High School football coach accused of changing student grades. George Gresko, 28, of Mentor is facing charges of third-degree felony tampering with records and fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of a computer, cable, or telecommunication property. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 12 in front of Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge Carolyn J. Paschke, according to court records.www.news-herald.com
