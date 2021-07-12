Cancel
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Christian church in the spotlight again

By Kimball Shinkoskey
Albany Herald
 16 days ago

The controversy in the Southern Baptist Convention over systemic racism (critical race theory) points to the politicized nature of Christianity from the beginning. The earliest issue was whether or not to fellowship with heathens. By the time of the Reformation, the church had been on a 1,500-year quest to amass wealth and influence in the world through political means.

