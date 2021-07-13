Monmouth Aldermen approve engineering agreement for wastewater disinfecting system

Galesburg City Council approved an application on Tuesday to possibly acquire an armored rescue vehicle that would be stored with Galesburg Police. The application is to the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, a coalition of Illinois law enforcement agencies focused on terrorism. The organization in 2006 acquired nine LENCO Bearcat armored rescued vehicles as part to introduce WMD/Special Response Team capabilities statewide. Now ILEAS has begun replacing the vehicles. If Galesburg was awarded this vehicle, it would be housed and maintained here by GPD in the same manner as the ILEAS command vehicle. This vehicle would provide ballistic protection to officers during the execution of a high risk search warrant. Alderman Dwight White said he can understand why police would want it but is concerned about the optics while officers are trying to build relationships with disenfranchised communities. The vehicle is not equipped with any weapons and is only for defensive purposes. It could also provide protection to officers and citizens in a tactical rescue or active shooter situation. And even though the vehicle would be stored in Galesburg it would still belong to ILEAS.