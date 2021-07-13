Monmouth Aldermen approve engineering agreement for wastewater disinfecting system

Galesburg City Council can approve funding for external agencies at their Monday night meeting. These requests go to various agencies and groups that provide “functions and programs” to the community. A few examples would include Railroad Days, VNA Community Services, and Bridgeway. The total funding recommendation for the group is $84,000. 19 organizations had requested a total of $144,000. Council documents say that agency requests have increased annually. There was about $105,000 budgeted for these requests in 2021 but about $31,000 of that was doled outside the normal timeframe. That trio was Salvation Army as well as Railroad Days and the Galesburg Noon Lions Club in their sponsorship of Independence Day Fireworks. Normally the council approves external agency funding before these summer events. All awards to agencies are focused on a particular service or program that they have specified. The city’s contribution is reimbursement and is contingent on the agreed-upon activities being held.
