Monmouth, IL

Monmouth Aldermen approve engineering agreement for wastewater disinfecting system

WGIL - Galesburg's news
 15 days ago

Aldermen in Monmouth last week approved an engineering agreement for an ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The city has had a disinfection permit exemption in the past for its facility but changes with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency now require a lower level of fecal coliform bacteria allowed in wastewater.

www.wgil.com

Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com
