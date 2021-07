While all can be considered longshots, each of the Steelers’ undrafted rookies has a path to the 2021 roster, no matter how slim. There is little better than when a team uncovers a diamond in the rough through the undrafted pool of players, they bring in. The Steelers have found quite a few stars as undrafted free agents and have had countless contributors come from signings after the draft. While it is far too early to tell what the 2021 undrafted pool will do, their odds of cracking the roster are easier to predict.