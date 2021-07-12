Lunchbreak: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

When I want to come up with the Ethiopian menu, I always ask my wife Maya for her take. Truth is, I'm not even allowed in the kitchen at home when Maya and her sisters are cooking Ethiopian food. Her sisters and cousins, who fly in from DC, Toronto, and London, think what I do is "cute." No matter how long I've been cooking, they don't consider me an Ethiopian chef who cooks Ethiopian food. And every time we are in Ethiopia, Maya's mom stuffs our bags with food, because she doesn't fully believe we have real food in America. Butter, cheese, it's all crammed inside our suitcases, and I'm the one who's nervous about going through customs at JFK. Her mom just looks at me and says, "What's your problem? Get on board."