Jake Paul has claimed Conor McGregor “needs me more than than I need him” after the UFC star’s latest defeat. McGregor suffered a serious leg injury as he lost to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, in what was his second defeat by the American this year. The Irishman is expected to meet Poirier for a fourth time after their latest encounter finished at the end of the first round via doctor stoppage, with McGregor having to be carried out of the Octagon on a stretcher in Las Vegas. Paul, who fights former UFC champion...