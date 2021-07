Missouri and Arkansas are currently facing the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the United States, becoming the country’s new virus epicenter.In several counties in the two states, coronavirus caseloads and hospitalisations have reached levels not seen since their peaks last winter. Officials say the infections are being driven by the Delta variant, a highly contagious strain of the virus that now makes up most of the country’s cases.“We are truly in a very dangerous predicament,” Mayor Ken McClure of Springfield, Missouri, told NPR. “While we are one of the unfortunate few early hot spots of the Delta variant, we are...