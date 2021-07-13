Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Want a say in how your child returns to school this year? The school district is waiting

By Erik Kaufman
Mitchellrepublic.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrons who want a say in how the Mitchell School District approaches the 2021-22 school year in terms of pandemic safety protocols will get their chance soon. Administrators with the district will be posting preliminary return-to-school protocols on the school district website and invite the public to review and send comments on returning to school as the pandemic appears to continue to wane.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Graves
Person
Neil Putnam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Junior Achievement#Brittni Flood#Mitchell Middle School#L B Williams Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy