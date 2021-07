When Jonathan Fontenot’s house in Lake Charles was badly damaged by Hurricane Laura, he was relieved that FEMA provided him with a trailer. But relief turned to frustration when the trailer arrived locked and he was not allowed in until it could be inspected. It took a month for FEMA to send an inspector, and they only did so after Fontenot, an attorney, told the agency he would get an eviction notice and kick the trailer off his land.