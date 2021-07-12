FirstEnergy upgrading Willoughby Hills substation after recent power outages
Following recent storm-caused power outages in Willoughby Hills, Mayor Andy Gardner and other city officials met with FirstEnergy. "Councilman Mike Kline reached out on our behalf to our FirstEnergy representative and we were able to get a report," Gardner said. "Our outages were resulting from trees that are not in the right of way, falling and taking down wires, poles and things that are in the right of way that are necessary for the distribution of electric power."www.news-herald.com
