Suns assistant Willie Green emerges as frontrunner for Pelicans head coaching job
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner for the New Orleans Pelicans head coach vacancy. The New Orleans Pelicans opted to end the Stan Van Gundy experiment after just one season on the job. With nearly all of the head-coaching vacancies filled, the Pelicans are reportedly looking at the coaching staff of the Western Conference champions for their next sideline boss.fansided.com
