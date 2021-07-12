Cancel
Gold holds steady above $1800 but fails to truly break out to higher prices

By Gary Wagner
kitco.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinued pressure from exceedingly strong U.S. equities markets coupled with dollar strength has curtailed any continuation of the momentum created from the most recent rally. Gold hit an intraday low on June 29 of approximately $1750 and then traded higher for the next five consecutive trading days. This took gold futures above their 100-day moving average, which is currently fixed at $1789.80, before forming a base and trading sideways just above $1800 per ounce.

