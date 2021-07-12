Langford, Hinckley lead after first round of Pros of Tomorrow

TUPELO • Grant Langford found his stride his early on Monday that took him all the way atop the leaderboard by the day’s end.

Langford, 17 of Lafayette, Georgia, shot 1-under 71 to hold a three-stroke lead in the 16-18 age group after the first round of the Pros of Tomorrow youth golf event at the Tupelo Country Club.

His group started their round on the back nine, where he birdied three of the first six holes before bogeys on 18 and 6 brought his score up.

“I got off to a really good start. My putter was feeling good,” said Langford

Langford is just ahead of John Mark Mills of Pontotoc, who shot a 2-over 74 with three birdies and five bogeys in the round.

In the 16-18 girls, Parklane Academy’s Hannah Hinckley is the leader at 7-over 79 for a two-stroke lead over Gracie Bloom of Pass Christian.

Hinckley made the turn at 2-over before finding some struggles with the back nine. Nevertheless, she’s happy to be in the lead.

“I definitely had a lot of area to improve on the back,” Hinckley said. “I’ll just have to see how I play tomorrow because there are some other good scores out there.”

Day 1 of the event was sandwiched between rain delays, which made the pace of the greens a challenge for the field.

“They were playing really quickly,” said Hinckley. “It took me a few holes to adjust to that.”

In other age groups, Grayson Lockhart of Starkville shot 1-over 73 for a one-stroke lead over Belmont’s Bruce McClung in the 14-15 boys. In the 11 and under boys group, Henry Coker of West Point ended the day 4-over, while Eliza Yelverton, also of West Point, led the 13-15 girls with a 5-over mark.

The low round of the day came from Tucker Gutierrez of Madison with a 4-under 68. He led the 12-13 boys group by three strokes entering Tuesday’s final round.