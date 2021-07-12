Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Langford, Hinckley lead after first round of Pros of Tomorrow

By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197DX3_0auu790Z00

TUPELO Grant Langford found his stride his early on Monday that took him all the way atop the leaderboard by the day’s end.

Langford, 17 of Lafayette, Georgia, shot 1-under 71 to hold a three-stroke lead in the 16-18 age group after the first round of the Pros of Tomorrow youth golf event at the Tupelo Country Club.

His group started their round on the back nine, where he birdied three of the first six holes before bogeys on 18 and 6 brought his score up.

“I got off to a really good start. My putter was feeling good,” said Langford

Langford is just ahead of John Mark Mills of Pontotoc, who shot a 2-over 74 with three birdies and five bogeys in the round.

In the 16-18 girls, Parklane Academy’s Hannah Hinckley is the leader at 7-over 79 for a two-stroke lead over Gracie Bloom of Pass Christian.

Hinckley made the turn at 2-over before finding some struggles with the back nine. Nevertheless, she’s happy to be in the lead.

“I definitely had a lot of area to improve on the back,” Hinckley said. “I’ll just have to see how I play tomorrow because there are some other good scores out there.”

Day 1 of the event was sandwiched between rain delays, which made the pace of the greens a challenge for the field.

“They were playing really quickly,” said Hinckley. “It took me a few holes to adjust to that.”

In other age groups, Grayson Lockhart of Starkville shot 1-over 73 for a one-stroke lead over Belmont’s Bruce McClung in the 14-15 boys. In the 11 and under boys group, Henry Coker of West Point ended the day 4-over, while Eliza Yelverton, also of West Point, led the 13-15 girls with a 5-over mark.

The low round of the day came from Tucker Gutierrez of Madison with a 4-under 68. He led the 12-13 boys group by three strokes entering Tuesday’s final round.

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
5K+
Followers
272
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Belmont, MS
City
West Point, MS
City
Pass Christian, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
City
Madison, MS
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
Tupelo, MS
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Mark#Langford Hinckley#The Tupelo Country Club#Parklane Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy