Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Statewide teacher shortage impacting some local districts

By Erica Murphy
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWBlU_0auu77F700

The number of students choosing to go into education is down - and it's contributing to a shortage of teachers across the state.

That’s according to leaders in the education community.

So, what’s at the root of the issue?

And which districts in our area are impacted?

Paula Herbart Is the president of the Michigan Education Association.

Herbart says there’s been drastic a decline in college students who want to teach.

Herbart says there’s been drastic a decline in college students who want to teach.

“Over the last 15 years, enrollment in Michigan’s colleges of education has dropped to almost 50%, by 50% of what it typically was,” Herbart.

RELATED

One of the reasons she points to is the fact that student teaching is a requirement to become certified...but student teachers don't get paid.

That’s a big, short-coming according to Herbart, who says other professions pay their students to get on-the-job experience.

“These students have to student teach for a full year. They have to pay a full load of credits. They are working a full-time job as a student teacher. Some school districts and some colleges make them sign off saying they will take no other job,” said Herbart.

Herbart says this policy makes going into education both unattractive and unaffordable for many people.

Brittany Perrault is currently an education major at Michigan State University.

She’s been working to make paid student teaching a requirement.

Brittany Perrault is currently an education major at Michigan State University.

“Its difficult when you can't hold down another job. How do you pay bills? How do you secure housing and food and necessities? So its been really big issue in Michigan and across the country. Our members at various colleges and universities across the state have been talking to lawmakers about what we can do to get our student teachers compensated for the work they’re doing,” Perrault.

The MEA president says the trickle-down effect of a shrinking pool of people majoring in education is directly related to the teacher shortage.

RELATED

That impact is being felt in Holt.

Superintendent Dave Hornak tells me there currently has eight or nine positions that need to be filled.

Hornak says the pool of qualified candidates is smaller and it’s a competitive market in terms of attracting and retaining teachers.

But in Lansing - it's a slightly different story.

HR director Suzy Corbin says the district has been aggressive about maintaining the staff levels they need.

And, it's working.

HR director Suzy Corbin says the district has been aggressive about maintaining the staff levels they need.

“We’ve been very proactive over the last several years with the HR department as far as filling positions by working early with our staff to get notices for retirements and resignations and we’ve done our own career fairs for the last couple of years,” says Corbin.

In all—Corbin says there are about 10 open positions, but she expects all of those to be filled by the start of the school year.

In other neighboring districts like Waverly there are 10 open positions.

In Haslett, five teaching positions are posted.

Okemos has four posted.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Local News#Democrats#Mea#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

School districts continue to see bus driver shortage locally and nationwide

WEST KENTUCKY — Your children have likely had their school bus commutes adjusted over the years because of a shortage of bus drivers. The shortage is an ongoing issue, and pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped with recruitment. The Paducah, McCracken, Marshall, and Graves County school districts...
Greenup County, KYDaily Independent

Local educators semifinalists for Teacher of the Year

Two local teachers are on the short list to become Kentucky Teacher of the Year. Steffanie Skiles from McKell Middle School in Greenup County and Miranda Newland from Campbell Elementary School in Raceland-Worthington both received the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award. They are two of 24 from across the state to receive the recognition.
Daily Inter Lake

Montana teacher shortage 'crisis' escalates

Montana faces a worsening teacher shortage "crisis" even as education officials worry that a key support for students — mental health care through the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment Program — remains in limbo. Beth Brenneman, with Disability Rights Montana, said parents of roughly 4,500 children who receive mental and...
WTVM

Georgia Math Corps wants to fix teacher shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The need for teachers is acute across the state, and nationwide, as the pandemic worsened an already growing staffing problem. “We have seen a decline, and I would say it’s a problem nationwide in the field of education. We have to find ways to attract people to helping students succeed” said Georgia Math Corps senior program manager, Jamye Cobb.
Elk Horn, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School Board discusses teacher shortage

(Elk Horn) The Exira-EHK School Board, during a meeting on Monday, approved their 2021 Legislative Beliefs. Superintendent Trevor Miller says the main focus is on teacher retention, recruitment, and creative licensure. “I get like four applicants for an elementary teacher which is unheard of. The state needs to come up with something to help us out in rural Iowa to get more teachers that want to be in the profession. I’ve talked to a few colleges and there were 40% less students going into education the last couple of years. If we have a shortage now and there’s 40% less coming out of Universities it’s going to be hard to find teachers.”
Times Union

Some local school districts keep indoor mask mandate for summer

Not all school districts in the Capital Region are ready to drop the indoor mask requirements. Under updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, schools can permit vaccinated students and staff to go mask-free inside school buildings this summer. Unvaccinated children must wear the coverings when moving inside the school and unvaccinated staff must wear masks at all times.
pcsb.org

District parent teacher organizations honored at state convention

Several district Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) and Parent Teacher Students Associations (PTSA) were honored at the Florida PTA 2021 Leadership Convention which was held July 15-18 at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor. Florida PTA is the largest statewide volunteer association working exclusively on behalf of children and youth. Founded in 1923 as a branch of the National PTA, Florida PTA is made up of approximately 1,450 local units with more than 300,000 Florida members seeking to unite home, school and community for all children.
Kentwood, MIPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Whitmer signs K-12 education funding bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed the School Aid budget into law. The signing of House Bill 4411 marks a historical moment for the state by reaching the goal of eliminating the funding gap between districts at the minimum and maximum foundation allowances, as set forth by Proposal A of 1994.
wfdd.org

GCS Offers $20,000 Signing Bonus For Some Teachers

Guilford County Schools is offering a big signing bonus to help fill teacher vacancies at some of its lowest performing schools. The district says newly hired teachers can receive a $20,000 bonus if they meet certain criteria. They must show two consecutive years of highly effective student growth data. Educators...
kq2.com

St. Joseph School District in need of teachers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Add the St. Joseph School District to the growing list of employers putting out the help wanted sign. With the 2021 school year quickly approaching, the school district is looking to fill nearly 60 positions within the district, ranging from certified teachers to classified staff members. "We're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy