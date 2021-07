Picking someone up from the airport is always a drag, but sometimes it’s downright dangerous. "He’ll Be Waiting" (Willow River Press) by Liz Alterman tells of a spunky teenager who does a favor for her significant other by retrieving his traveling friend. Next thing she knows, she knows nothing; she’s lying in a hospital bed with no memory of the past two days. Her boyfriend and best friend are both noticeably absent from her sickbed, and her parents seem off. What in the world is going on? What in the world happened?