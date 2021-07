ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department has increased the availability of its free COVID-19 testing in light of the recent uptick in new cases. Testing will now be available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Health Department located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Tests are done in the parking lot behind the building, and staff asks that patients enter through the Green Street entrance and follow the signs. These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance.