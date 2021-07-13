Anthony Barr has some intoxicating expectations for the Vikings in 2021
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr recently commented on how he believes the team is capable of winning a championship this year. Anthony Barr is one of the few that have experienced Mike Zimmer’s entire tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Barr, Harrison Smith, and Adam Thielen are actually the only three players left from the Vikings’ roster in 2014 during Zimmer‘s first year with the franchise.thevikingage.com
