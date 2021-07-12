Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

M1X MacBook Pro Models to Be Limited to 32GB RAM, Contradicting Previous Report That Mentioned Support for up to 64GB

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Macs featuring Apple’s M1 chip were limited to 16GB of unified RAM. While that is enough for most users, more memory always provides more opportunity for multitasking, which is a problem that was expected to be tackled by the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro line. Unfortunately, where a previous report mentioned support for up to 64GB RAM, a fresh rumor claims that upcoming models will be limited to half that amount.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Pro#Imac Pro#Apple News#Ram#Macs#M1 Mac#Macos#Ram#Youtuber#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersPosted by
Mental_Floss

Is It Bad to Leave Your Laptop Plugged In All the Time?

A weak battery can make a perfectly good laptop unusable. This is a common problem for laptop owners, and there are plenty of tips out there for how to prevent it. If you want to extend your computer battery's life as long as possible, just be careful about which advice you follow. The old idea that leaving a laptop plugged in for too long will hurt it is simply not the case.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

A good laptop doesn’t have to cost a fortune provided you only need some basic requirements such as a reliable screen, good build quality, and enough storage space to cover those times when you’re not able to access cloud storage space. That’s why we’re highlighting this Asus 14-inch laptop available at Best Buy right now for just $200, $20 off the usual price, it offers everything you could need for when you have to work on the move and at a smart price, too. As always, it’s likely that stock will be pretty limited so you’ll want to leap on this deal now if you’re in the market for the cheapest of good laptops.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Add Snapchat Filters to Zoom Videos on Windows 10 Computers

Zoom isn’t just great for your official meetings and interviews. It is a great app to catch up with long-distance friends and family. You can make your time with friends even more fun by adding Snapchat filters to the videos. This tutorial will show you how to add Snapchat filters to Zoom videos on Windows 10 computers.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Google Pixel Fold Will Ship with an Ultra-Thin Glass Layer

At this point, we are all aware of the fact that Google has been working on a foldable Pixel for some time now. The confirmation came for this back in May 2019 when the company talked about how they are prototyping foldable displays and multiple other hardware technologies. However, at that time, there were no plans shared about the new device. Then there were references of a foldable Pixel device that leaked last year and while there was not much information to go along with, we figured it was going to happen. The cycle kept going on and on, and the latest report suggests that a foldable Pixel might become a reality sooner rather than later.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has a 1,460mAh Capacity

Although it gives you a ton of convenience, the newly announced MagSafe Battery Pack has a measly 1,460mAh capacity inside. Newly Announced MagSafe Battery Pack has a Capacity of 1,460mAh, Surprisingly More than the Previous Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS. Don’t let that small capacity bother you, though. Apple...
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is available now in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as part of today's larger 1.27 update titled 'Blood Money'. The official benchmarks shared by NVIDIA indicate that the performance boost provided by NVIDIA DLSS in Red Dead Redemption 2 is slightly smaller compared to other titles. More specifically, when using Performance Mode at 4K resolution, you can expect up to 45% improved frame rates.
Computerswccftech.com

AMD Raphael Zen4 Based CPUs Rumored To Only Have 16 Cores

Rumors of the AMD Raphael Zen4 series of desktop CPUs were making rounds and were listed by a few sources that the amount of cores available would be 24 instead of the 16 core standard. This rumor has since been challenged by ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix on Twitter) to reflect that the...
Computerstechgig.com

Upcoming MacBook Pro might feature upgraded 1080p webcam: Report

Tech giant Apple is likely to feature an upgraded 1080p webcam in its upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch. , a media report said on Sunday. The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "entire Mac lineup," citing a tipster, MacRumors reported.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Leaked Molds Show Bigger Camera Module on iPhone 13 Pro, Diagonal Cameras on Standard Models

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 models later this year, potentially in September. While the devices will undergo a few physical changes, the general design of the device will remain the same across the entire lineup. For instance, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will still feature a boxier design and the screen size would probably remain the same as well. However, you can check out the iPhone 13 series' molds that are usually used by case makers.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Exclusive Reveals Disappointing MacBook Pro Decision

Although Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro release is expected to update the hardware to offer consumers a larger screen, better battery life, and more power, it is being reported that Apple will be limiting the potential of the new Apple Silicon powered laptops. The reduced specifications will be with the RAM....
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price of $999 [$100 off]

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is available at its lowest price yet on Amazon. Available for $999, you can avail a $100 discount for the Wi-Fi-only model and pick it in the Space Gray finish. If you pick up the Silver color, it is priced at $1,099, not $999. If you have Prime shipping active, you can get the premium tablet delivered to your doorstep in just a couple of days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy