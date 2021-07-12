M1X MacBook Pro Models to Be Limited to 32GB RAM, Contradicting Previous Report That Mentioned Support for up to 64GB
All Macs featuring Apple’s M1 chip were limited to 16GB of unified RAM. While that is enough for most users, more memory always provides more opportunity for multitasking, which is a problem that was expected to be tackled by the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro line. Unfortunately, where a previous report mentioned support for up to 64GB RAM, a fresh rumor claims that upcoming models will be limited to half that amount.wccftech.com
