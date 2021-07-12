Cancel
Will County, IL

Stop NorthPoint Lawsuit Dismissed in Will County Court

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Will County Judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the controversial Compass Business Park, otherwise known as the NorthPoint Project. In December of last year the Joliet City Council approved the annexation of more than 1,300 acres of land for the development of a logistics park. Stop NorthPoint has made the argument that the plans would detrimental to the nearby Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and a public nuisance.

