Man arrested after bringing firearm into OLOL lobby; hospital reviewing security amid crime wave
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake says it's reviewing its security practices after a patient brought a firearm into the hospital Sunday night. An OLOL spokesperson said the patient was stopped in the lobby after an employee noticed what appeared to be a firearm under his jacket. Staff notified a reserve sheriff's deputy assigned to the emergency room, who found a Glock 43 with an extended drum concealed under the man's armpit.www.wbrz.com
