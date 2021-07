Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”