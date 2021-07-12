Cancel
Danger from China ‘Clear and Present Already,’ INDOPACOM’s Top Intel Officer Warns

By Caitlin M. Kenney
Defense One
Cover picture for the articleRear Adm. Mike Studeman has an urgent message from the middle of the Pacific Ocean: The threat from China is more pressing than leaders in America’s capital seem to realize. “I'm wondering in Washington how many folks are truly persuaded by the warning which the intelligence community has already provided, regarding the dangers that exist within this decade, soon, now, with regard to the nature of the Chinese threat, and how it manifests, and what to do about it,” said Studeman, the U.S. military’s top intelligence officer for the Asia-Pacific region. “We would say the danger is clear and present already.”

