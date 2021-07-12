Ulen hosts Girls State Junior

Ulen Country Club was the site for many of the top girls junior golfers in the state starting Monday.

Ulen is hosting the three-round Indiana Girls State Junior, which is open to Indiana girls aged 10-19.

Every girl plays the first two rounds on Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday’s final round featuring the top-60 players from the first two days.

The 116-player field featured 13 Boone County players.

The top local finisher was recent Zionsville grad Lauren Kaltenmark, who is tied for 13th after the opening round following a 78.

Starting on the back nine, Kaltenmark had a tough start, bogeying three of her first four holes and was 6-over at the turn. She regrouped on her second nine, shooting 1-over with a birdie and two bogeys and finished in the top-15 after Day one.

Kaltenmark’s younger sister Madeline is tied for 39th after the opening round, shooting an 84.

She finished her round with nine pars, six bogeys and two doubles.

Also tied for 39th is Zionsville’s Becky Williams. She had a birdie, seven pars, seven bogeys and two doubles in her round.

Tied for 60th is Addison Echeverria, who shot an 89 for her opening round.

Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson is tied for 72nd after an opening round 91.

Patterson had a birdie, two pars and 11 bogeys in her round.

Echeverria had six pars, eight bogeys and two doubles in her round.

Lebanon’s Ella Taylor is tied for 86th after the opening round, shooting a 94. She had three pars, eight bogeys and six doubles.

Also tied for 86th is Madelaine Diedrich of Zionsville, who had a birdie, two pars, nine bogeys and two doubles.

Zionsville’s Lauryn Herbon is tied for 89th after shooting a 95.

She had four pars, seven bogeys and four doubles.

Western Boone’s Jozzy Lewis is tied for 101st after a 97 in the opening round.

Lebanon’s Anna Robbins was 108th after a 105, with Zionsville’s Kaitlyn Adler in 110th (106), Zionsville’s Amaya Wade in 113th (109) and Zionsville’s Brianne Reinhardt in 116th (120).

The second round will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.