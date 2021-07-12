Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Union workers get higher pay, if they can join

By Hassan Kanu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuW7w_0auu4O8000
A member of the Ironworkers Local 7 union installs steel beams on high-rise building under construction during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A Reuters analysis of two decades of wages for retail workers found that the pay advantage union workers have enjoyed over non-union employees in that sector is increasing.

The weekly pay differential between union and nonunion workers widened from $20 in 2013 to more than $50 in 2019, according to the July 9 report.

One reason for the widening pay gap is that unionized workers tend to work more hours per week and on a predictable schedule, while non-union workers often have a “variable schedule” that depends on how busy management thinks the store might be. One non-union worker commented in the Reuters report that his employer could increase his hourly rate without actually giving him a “raise” – because the pay increase can be offset by reducing his weekly hours at work.

The findings contradict a claim commonly made by employers that unionization will lead to lower pay for employees (like Amazon, the country's second-largest private employer).

The analysis also further illustrates the connection between the decline of unionization in the United States and rising income inequality, spurred by a major shift in power from workers to corporations and a regulatory regime that leaves workers unprotected against employers' anti-union efforts. Even as signs emerge of a revitalized interest in organizing, the full picture of the state of the labor movement remains bleak

Americans view unions more favorably now than they have since 2003, according to a separate Reuters report on May 13. Over 65% approve of unions. And workers won 72% of union elections in the past five years – meaning a majority voted in favor of unionizing. They won nine out of every 10 last year, amid concerns about workplace safety and health that were growing, or newly revealed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the highest win rate for workers seeking to unionize in a decade.

Still, there were only 5,804 union elections in both the public and private sectors in the past five years, according to the July 9 Reuters report. And only 11% of the eligible U.S. workforce actually belonged to a union in 2020, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It also bears mentioning that the latest Reuters analysis confirms what many other studies have shown: Unionized workers get paid more and have better benefits, and the dearth of unionization in the country is linked to skyrocketing income inequality.

In 2020, "nonunion workers had median weekly earnings that were 84% of earnings for workers who were union members ($958 versus $1,144)," according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Analysts at the Economic Policy Institute calculated in 2019 that American workers were losing out on roughly $200 billion each year in pay and benefits that they could have had under collectively bargained union contracts. (President Joe Biden’s White House has also taken to citing this EPI study, according to the May 13 Reuters article and a May 14 report by Business Insider).

The major reason for this disconnect between the benefits of unionization and Americans' improving opinion of unions, on one hand, and the low levels of actual unionization, on the other, is that many American employers respond to organizing with coercive and punitive anti-union campaigns, which includes illegal behavior.

U.S. employers are charged with violating federal labor law in 41.5% of all union election campaigns, and they spend about $340 million annually on “union avoidance” consultants who work to prevent unionization, according to a 2019 report by the Economic Policy Institute. In the recent analysis, Reuters reported that workers “often fear that retailers will move to close stores and warehouses or fire people who try to organize."

The Biden administration has pledged to fight against income inequality and the power imbalance in employers’ favor. But the White House and Democrats’ central effort on this end – the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act – has only a slim chance of being approved by staunchly pro-business Senate Republicans. The legislation would prohibit employers from holding mandatory anti-union meetings during unionization campaigns and enable the National Labor Relations Board to impose fines for labor violations, among other measures.

That means the labor movement and unions themselves will need the administration's voice, at least, and the support of individual workers. The new analysis, at any rate, bolsters the basic argument that it really might be a good idea to join a union.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Hassan Kanu writes about access to justice, race, and equality under law. Kanu, who was born in Sierra Leone and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, worked in public interest law after graduating from Duke University School of Law. After that, he spent five years reporting on mostly employment law. He lives in Washington, D.C. Reach Kanu at hassan.kanu@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 3

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Labor Law#Americans#Business Insider#The White House#Democrats#Senate#Republicans#Reuters News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSABC7 Chicago

Biden to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal employees: Sources

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon that a mandate to require all federal employees to be vaccinated is now "under consideration." Sources familiar with the discussion told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega that the president is awaiting the outcome of a policy review, but that likely Thursday, he will announce that federal employees will be required to be vaccinated or else they must abide by "stringent COVID-19 protocols like mandatory mask wearing -- even in communities not with high or substantial spread -- and regular testing."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration releases COVID funds to boost local economies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday released $3 billion in COVID-19 rescue funds aimed at helping localities bolster their economies in the wake of the pandemic, calling on communities to seek funding for a range of revitalization projects. The funding, authorized by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
POTUSNewsweek

Minimum Wage Workers Earn 21 Percent Less Than Their Counterparts 12 Years Ago: Report

Minimum wage workers today are effectively making 21 percent less than their counterparts did 12 years ago—the last time the federal government raised the wage. A new report published Thursday by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found the $7.25 minimum wage has lost roughly one-fifth of its value since July 2009, after adjusting for inflation.
Flint, MIWNEM

Workers rally for higher minimum wage

Fast food workers in Flint are rallying for a higher minimum wage. Some companies have increased their own minimum pay since the pandemic, but others have not. The federal minimum wage, $7.25, has remained dormant for the last 12 years. Workers in Flint are joining others in cities across the...
POTUSNBC News

Biden to sign sweeping order to boost competition in the U.S. economy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to sign a sweeping executive order Friday aimed at cracking down on corporate consolidation and encouraging competition in the U.S. economy, the White House said. The executive order includes 72 initiatives across more than a dozen government agencies that address anti-competitive practices in the...
Labor Issuesdclabor.org

DC workers demand Hero Pay

“I'm speaking for everyone that's an essential worker that’s still working through the pandemic; we strongly urge the DC City Council to pay us the Heroes Pay Act.” That’s Dante, a supermarket worker at a Ward 4 Safeway. His was just one of the voices at a press conference yesterday as frontline essential workers joined with union and community leaders to urge the DC City Council to fully fund $20 million dollars for the Heroes Pay Act of 2021, which will provide a much-needed one-time payment to tens of thousands of private sector essential workers who risked their health and their lives by working during the pandemic. Check out yesterday’s press conference here.

Comments / 3

Community Policy