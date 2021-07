A former California mayor has been sentenced to six years in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl. On Tuesday, David Cook, 55, was found guilty of molesting the victim, who was referred to as "Jane Doe," over the course of two months. Judge Robert LaForge in Sonoma County Superior Court decided to hand Cook the sentence based on impact statements from the victim, her stepmother, and father, as well as Cook's wife and legal team.