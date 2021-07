Lawnmowers and giant beehives. They do not mix, and they are something we hear about in South Texas more than we would probably like to. Earlier this week an elderly man who lived in South Bexar County fired up his lawnmower to take care of cutting his grass. The 73-year-old man lived in the 17000 blocks of State Highway 16 South in Bexar County. Neighbors told KSAT news that the man started working on his lawn at around 10:30 Monday morning when the trouble started.