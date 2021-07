Luckily, I'm not freaked out by bats. In fact, I'm kind of a bat advocate, even after our puppy, Ruby, had a close encounter with a sick one. Right after the unsettling event, we called our vet, who helped us start the process that would hopefully rule out rabies. Four days after delivering the bat to the University of Minnesota's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, we got a call from the Minnesota Department of Health with the good news. Negative. The bat was not rabid.