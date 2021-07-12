Well-known Weston shop owner among dead in Surfside collapse
WESTON — The bodies of a popular Weston boutique owner and her husband have been recovered from the ruins of the collapsed condo building in Surfside. Angela Velasquez, 60, was pulled from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Her husband, Julio, 67, was recovered from the site the following day. As recovery efforts enter day 19 in the small beachside town, the death toll has climbed to 94.www.sun-sentinel.com
Comments / 0