Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition

heraldcourier.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through June.

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: What was Ben Cartwright Actor Lorne Greene’s Real Name?

“Bonanza” star Lorne Greene ruled the Ponderosa as Ben Cartwright for 14 incredible seasons on NBC. What’s his real name, though?. Greene, who was a native Canadian, was born Lyon Chaim Green on Feb. 12, 1915, according to IMDb. His voice was one that many across Canada would come to know as either “The Voice of Doom” or “The Voice of Canada.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter’ Revival: Release Date, Cast, What We Know So Far

The long-awaited Season 9 of Showtime’s critically acclaimed series, Dexter is finally drawing near. Having seen a brief trailer for the revival of the series, fans cannot wait for the new season to drop. Basically, Season 9 will pick up 10 years after the end of Season 8, which last aired in 2013. The rebooted crime drama will continue the story of our favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Learned a ‘Life Lesson’ in Artistic Poolside Pic

What is your approach to life? For former NCIS star Emily Wickersham, it’s all about jumping in headfirst and living her best life. Fans of NCIS know and love Wickersham, who plays the character of NSA Analyst Elanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Wickersham was a regular member of the cast, having played the role of Agent Bishop for the past eight years. For those out there who are not quite sure, NCIS focuses on a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Drops ‘Magical’ Red Carpet Photo in Beautiful Black and White Dress

Big Sky star Katheryn Winnick just posted a gorgeous red carpet photo from the Cannes world film festival. The actress has also featured in Vikings, The Marksman, and Polar. The photo shows off Winnick in a stunning black and white dress. But the actress wasn’t just at Cannes for pleasure, she’s also promoting a new film she’s in called Flag Day.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Wheel of Time: Everything we know so far

Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time is a high fantasy epic, spanning 14 books and a prequel novella. The story features hundreds of characters and points of view, but it primarily focuses on the exploits of three boys: Rand al'Thor, Matrim Cauthon, and Perrin Aybara. The first book, The Eye...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Military drama TV series SEAL Team announced on Monday through Instagram its 5th season is set to premiere on Sunday, October 10th. “Target acquired: Season 5 premieres Sunday, October 10. #SEALTeam” the hit series’ latest Instagram post reads, which features an image of David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, who is the leader of Bravo Team.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

Lupin season 3: Everything we know so far

Worried about whether Lupin season 3 is happening? You can relax. The gentleman spy is returning for more action, even though that Part 2's finale felt somewhat conclusive. While Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the news, it's doubtful that the announcement from star Omar Sy (see below) would happen if it wasn't happening, so chances are we'll be reunited with Arsène Lupin and the rest of the crew in the near future.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Know about Loki Season 2 So Far

Well, as you can imagine at this moment, there isn’t much to say about season 2 of Loki other than the fact that it’s happening, and that season 1’s director, Kate Herron, won’t be returning. The director has made it clear that she was only here for the one season, and has other works that she’ll be heading on to after this. She had no idea what will happen in the next season, so trying to get anything out of her wouldn’t be a possibility. But what we do know from the end of the first season so far is that He Who Remains, or Kang if people want to call him that, will be back, as will Loki and Sylvie and Mobius, though how things are going to go is kind of up in the air at the moment. During the finale, it was made clear that He Who Remains, or his evil variant, had done away with the Time Keepers illusion, and had decided to take over the TVA as the Sacred Timeline had been fractured beyond belief. Whether Sylvie and Loki will be on the same team again, or if she’ll even remember Loki, is hard to say, since it would appear that so much has been changed.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Marvel's Secret Invasion show: Everything we know so far

Marvel's Secret Invasion just got even more star-studded. One of the many upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows, Secret Invasion is now adding an actor we've loved to hate to its ranks, on top of the Queen (and mother of dragons) it's recently added. Based on what we know, Marvel's Secret...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Discovery season 4 – What we’ve Comprehended so Far

If you’ve been wondering with raised eyebrows to get a hint about discovery season 4, stir back and relax, we got you sorted. Throughout the history of Star Trek, there have been many different types of villains. What happens when the villain isn’t a genuine, breathing being but rather a machine?

