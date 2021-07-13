Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Owners should get their cat’s consent to pet them, experts say

By Julia Atherley
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfMgE_0auu45RS00

OWNERS should get their cat’s consent to pet them, experts say.

They should be aware of the feline’s feelings before smothering them with kisses and cuddles.

And picking a cat up should not be attempted unless they make it clear they want to be held.

According to a new post on Katzenworld, the UK’s biggest cat blogging platform, moggies should always give consent for interactions with human friends.

Its creator, Marc-André Runcie-Unger, writes: “Cats are sophisticated and very particular.

“If you want to pet her, it has to be under her terms. She should be in the mood, and you must wait until she gives you a nod.”

In his post Consent in Cats: When Does Your Cat Want To Be Pet Or Picked Up? he also writes that understanding their body language, is the best way to work out when to pet them or pick them up.

Experts from charity Cats Protection agree with that.

But behaviour officer Daniel Cummings said: “We wouldn’t recommend that people ask their cat if it’s OK to pet them or pick them up. Cats don’t understand English.”

Comments / 12

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
230K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats Protection#Feline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Cats will be BANNED from going outside 24 hours a day under new rules that could see owners fined if pets leave their properties

A council is receiving howls of protest over its decision to introduce a 24-hour 'cat curfew' in the neighbourhood, forcing felines to stay at home. Knox City Council in Melbourne's eastern suburbs voted to introduce the regulation forcing cat owners to keep their pets on their property for 24 hours a day from October 1 this year.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Pancytopenia: ‘Heartbreaking’ alert for cat owners as hundreds of pets die from rare illness

A number of cat food brands have been recalled as a precaution after a rise in cats dying from a rare and unexplainable illness.Some 443 cats have been recently diagnosed with Pancytopenia 284 of who sadly died, ITV News reported.Pancytopenia is a disease that occurs when a cat has very low white and red blood cell counts and may be caused by anaemia, bleeding, clotting, sepsis, blood cancer, bone cancer and immune system disorders, among other things.The Royal Veterinary College has described this illness as “heartbreaking” - often affecting young kittens and frequently more than one pet in the same...
AnimalsThe Independent

Leopard pounces on sleeping dog but pet makes lucky escape

Terrifying CCTV footage shows the moment a leopard attacked a dog while it was sleeping on its owner’s porch in southern India. The predator can be seen ambushing the pet in the dark, pouncing and making off with the dog in its fangs. But the lucky dog miraculously escaped death....
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
Petskentlive.news

Warning to pet owners as Covid found to be common in dogs and cats

Cat or dog owners who have Covid-19 should avoid their pets while infected, experts have said. Scientists in the Netherlands have found that coronavirus is common in pet cats and dogs where their owners have the disease. While cases of owners passing on Covid-19 to their pets are considered to...
PetsAugusta Free Press

These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.
AnimalsPosted by
CatTime

Top 10 Wild Animals That Are Most Likely To Attack Pet Cats

Even indoor cats might get outside on accident from time to time. It's important to be aware of the dangers your kitty could face, even if you don't intend to let them roam. Here's a list of the ten creatures most likely to attack pet cats. The post Top 10 Wild Animals That Are Most Likely To Attack Pet Cats appeared first on CatTime.
Petskentlive.news

Dog owner has much-loved pet chihuahua stuffed

A dog owner was so devastated when her beloved chihuahua died that she got the family pooch STUFFED... so she is now literally 'part of the furniture'. Kimmy Walker-Harris said she'd always joked about getting the 'best dog she's ever had' preserved and despite 'scepticism' from her family went ahead with it when Fifi died aged 13 in February.
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

National Kitten Day 2021: Cute Quotes About Felines For All Pet Lovers

National Kitten Day is marked annually on July 10 to celebrate the cutest felines around us. This day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. According to the National Kitten Coalition, approximately 1.4 million cats are euthanized in America each year. If you are...
Petscountryliving.com

6 common mistakes owners make when walking their dogs

Walking our dogs is an enjoyable bonding activity, but some common errors can make it less fun for other pups, ramblers and farmers. From not closing gates to poor recall training, it's vital to avoid the mistakes pet owners make when dog walking. Previous research conducted by Forthglade found that...

Comments / 12

Community Policy