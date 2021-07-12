Lubbock area community news in brief
The next meeting of Lubbock Area Republican Women is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at the Lubbock Women's Club, 2020 Broadway. This month's speaker will be Dr. Wayne Moore, a certified Ken Blanchard SLII leadership trainer. He will be speaking on national security. His interests include Bible study, photography, travel, chess, exercising and cooking. He is a choir member at South Crest Baptist Church in Lubbock.
