Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Southern Crescent Women In Business brings Heisman Trophy and championship rings to South Atlanta

By From staff reports
Clayton News Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDONOUGH — Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. hosted its annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Crystal Lakes Country Club in Henry County on June 21. One of the event’s supporters just happened to be Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, former NFL player for the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints. Rogers not only brought the famed Heisman Trophy ring with him for photo ops and to assist in fundraising for Southern Crescent Women In Business, but he also brought his NFL championship ring.

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
City
Clayton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Washington State
City
Stockbridge, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Atlanta#Economy#American Football#The Washington Redskins#Henry County Chair#Dekalb Superior Court#Dekalb Sheriff#Scwib#Pga#Empire Contracting Llc#Bennett International#Xtreme Fun#Wheels#Party By Design#Kynect Energy#Sheen Magazine#Wbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy