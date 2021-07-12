Southern Crescent Women In Business brings Heisman Trophy and championship rings to South Atlanta

McDONOUGH — Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. hosted its annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Crystal Lakes Country Club in Henry County on June 21. One of the event’s supporters just happened to be Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, former NFL player for the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints. Rogers not only brought the famed Heisman Trophy ring with him for photo ops and to assist in fundraising for Southern Crescent Women In Business, but he also brought his NFL championship ring.