Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

NAU Roundup: Tennis programs earn All-American Scholar-Athlete honors

By NAU SPORTS INFORMATION
Arizona Daily Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth time in the past eight years, the Northern Arizona women’s tennis program earned ITA All-American Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Six members of the team were also named ITA Scholar-Athletes following their success in the classroom, with all four returners honored for at least the second straight season. Elinor Beazley, Mimi Bland, Gina Dittmann, Ellie Millard, Madi Moore and Ava Neyestani all landed on the list as the program held a 3.53 GPA overall during the 2020-21 academic year.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Parks Recreation#Business Economics#Nau Roundup#Ita All American Team#Gpa#The Ita All Academic Team#Neyestani#Men S Tennis#Lumberjacks#Straker Meads#Big Sky All Academic#Athletic Directors#The Big Sky Conference#Criminology Criminal#Spanish#Health Science Fitness#University Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsFox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy