NAU Roundup: Tennis programs earn All-American Scholar-Athlete honors

For the sixth time in the past eight years, the Northern Arizona women’s tennis program earned ITA All-American Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Six members of the team were also named ITA Scholar-Athletes following their success in the classroom, with all four returners honored for at least the second straight season. Elinor Beazley, Mimi Bland, Gina Dittmann, Ellie Millard, Madi Moore and Ava Neyestani all landed on the list as the program held a 3.53 GPA overall during the 2020-21 academic year.