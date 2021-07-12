Rockies draft rounds 2-10: Interim GM Bill Schmidt believes second-round pick Jaden Hill can be 'impact pitcher' in MLB

—— Round 16, No. 492 overall: SS Michael Sirota, The Gunnery School. “He’s an athletic center fielder with plus speed and a strong arm, showing good defensive instincts and reads off the bat. While a lot of teams haven’t seen Sirota against top competition, he has generally hit well in games, including at the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association Championship last year in October and the PG High School Showdown in Alabama this year in March. Sirota isn’t the most physically imposing player, but he shows good bat speed, a patient approach and over-the-fence pop now with some strength projection remaining for that to tick up.”