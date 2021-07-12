Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies draft rounds 2-10: Interim GM Bill Schmidt believes second-round pick Jaden Hill can be 'impact pitcher' in MLB

By George Stoia george.stoia@gazette.com
Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt knew LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill was MLB-ready Feb. 28, 2020. That day Schmidt was in attendance for LSU's game against Texas in Houston, in which Hill threw three innings, allowing no hits and recording six strikeouts. Now over a year later, Schmidt drafted Hill in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Gm#Mlb Draft#Gm#Lsu#Ucl#Era#Abca#Memphis#Obp#Analysis#Justice#Texas School#Texas Tech Stats#Ohio School#Marlins#Kansas State Stats#Kokoska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Louisiana State University
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLB247Sports

Jaden Hill signs with Colorado Rockies

Former LSU pitcher Jaden Hill is officially a Colorado Rockie. The organization signed its 44th overall selection of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday. MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis reported Hill signed for his full $1,689,500 slot value designated for the 44th pick. In seven starts for the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Trade: White Sox and Cubs agree to a crosstown trade ahead of deadline

The latest MLB trade is a crosstown swap between the Cubs and White Sox. Baseball in Chicago is truly a tale of two cities. On the North Side, the Cubs are floundering as they continue to resist the urge to become all-out sellers at the trade deadline. None of the top-level stars have been moved yet, but the front office has slowly begun what could be a fire sale by trading away some mid-tier players.
MLBNogales International

First-round MLB draft pick has Nogales roots

When the Boston Red Sox selected Marcelo Mayer with the fourth pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft earlier this month, they’d seen the young prospect’s performance with baseball teams based in the San Diego area, where his family lives. But the 18-year-old infielder also has roots in Nogales, where Mayer family members have played ball on both sides of the border.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers finally break pitcher streak in Rounds 16-20 of 2021 MLB Draft

—— Round 16, No. 492 overall: SS Michael Sirota, The Gunnery School. “He’s an athletic center fielder with plus speed and a strong arm, showing good defensive instincts and reads off the bat. While a lot of teams haven’t seen Sirota against top competition, he has generally hit well in games, including at the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association Championship last year in October and the PG High School Showdown in Alabama this year in March. Sirota isn’t the most physically imposing player, but he shows good bat speed, a patient approach and over-the-fence pop now with some strength projection remaining for that to tick up.”
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

4 Bears, commit selected in 1st 10 rounds of 2021 MLB draft

Following an uncharacteristic year in which zero Cal players were taken in a shortened 2020 draft, four Bears heard their names called during MLB’s 2021 selection show in another successful draft showing for the program. Grant Holman, Sean Sullivan, Ian Villars and Darren Baker represent the 2021 crop of Bears heading to the MLB, solidifying Cal’s reputation as one the best MLB talent-producing programs in the nation.
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Cleveland Indians 20th Round Draft Pick: Right-handed Starting Pitcher Jake Miller

The Cleveland Indians selected Jake Miller- Right-handed Starting Pitcher with the 20th round pick (596th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft. The California native went undrafted in 2018 and honored his commitment to the University of San Diego. Miller began his collegiate career working as a swingman, starting 7 games in 17 appearances striking out 45 (8.15 BB9) over 49 innings, walking 36 (6.52 BB9), last season (2020), the righty no-hit Monmouth, losing a perfect game in the seventh inning. In his covid shortened 2020, he became the Toreros Friday night starter making 5 appearances with 3 in relief. The righty logged 21.2 innings, striking out 29 batters (12.05 K9), walking 10 (4.15 BB9).
MLBMidland Daily News

Marlins trade OF Marte to A's and RHP García to Astros

MIAMI (AP) — Buried in last place in the NL East, the Miami Marlins made an impact on the AL West race with two trades Wednesday. Miami sent right-handed reliever Yimi García to the Houston Astros, and traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics. The Astros sent outfielder Bryan...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Draft 2021: A’s sign 1st-round pick Max Muncy

The 2021 MLB draft went down a week ago, which means the next step is for teams to sign the new prospects they selected. The Oakland A’s got off to a prompt start in that regard, signing 1st-round pick Max Muncy for $2.85 million, reports Carlos Collazo of Baseball America. That’s $109,700 over the slot value for the No. 25 overall pick.
MLBFort Bend Star

Stafford grad taken in third round of MLB draft

Another graduate from a local high school has taken a significant step toward a Major League Baseball mound. Alabama right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith, who graduated from Stafford High School in 2018, was taken in the third round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on July 12. Smith was taken 75th overall by the Detroit Tigers after a breakout season in which he had a 3.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 16 starts for the Crimson Tide, striking out 113 hitters against just 20 walks in 98.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Pops eighth homer

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Twins. The future Hall of Famer got Detroit on the board by taking Michael Pineda deep in the sixth inning. The long ball was Cabrera's eighth of the year and first in July, and he's slashing just .221/.267/.279 in 75 plate appearances this month.
MLBsouthjersey.com

SJ pitcher is 37th pick in MLB draft

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo, a recent graduate of Bishop Eustace, was projected in many mock drafts to be a first-day selection in Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft. There were 36 picks on the first day: 29 in the first round and then compensatory selections. When the first day ended,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Rumors: 3 Tigers targets at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox will kick off their final series before the MLB Trade Deadline tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they could end up having a few new faces on the team by the time it wraps up. With the series to set to conclude a day before the Trade Deadline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Boston do some of their trade work during this series.
NFLSacramento Bee

Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick Spencer Brown to 4-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have their entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract on Tuesday. Brown was selected in the third round, 93rd overall, out of Northern Iowa, where he started 32 games. The signing coincided with Bills' rookies reporting for the start of practice a little over a week before the team opens training camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy