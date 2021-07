UPDATE from Teamsters 117 (July 27, 2021) — Approximately 170 lab and production workers who work out of Darigold processing plants in Seattle and Issaquah will participate in a “Just Practicing” picketing action on Tuesday and Wednesday, protesting the company’s refusal to bargain in good faith. Teamsters Local 117 General Counsel Tracey Thompson and Darigold workers will address the media at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Darigold Issaquah facility, 611 Front St N. in Issaquah. The National Labor Relations Board is investigating the Unfair Labor Practice charges the union has filed over Darigold’s bad-faith bargaining. Teamsters at Darigold overwhelmingly approved a final strike vote on July 18.