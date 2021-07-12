Pet of the Week: Sweetie

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Sheena. She is a two year old Siberian Husky Mix. Sheena is young old but has already experienced a lot. She arrived as a stray to another shelter and was soon transferred to us. She came to us a trembling, fearful girl too scared to even stand up or eat. She has slowly began to trust and open up to us, and has shown some improvement at her foster home, especially with the guidance of her foster dog brother, but we know she will do much better in her forever home with her forever people. Sheena LOVES toys and would love a big basket of them to play with. We just know that she will blossom in a calm home with a very predictable schedule.