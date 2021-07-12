Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Report: Man cuts two fences in attempt to steal from businesses

By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 18 days ago

Police are looking for a man who cut the chain link fences at two businesses in an attempt to break into vehicles on the premises. A man described as a skinny White male with short hair cut the chain link fence at 102 Clark Ave. and then attempted to break into six work trucks on the property. A representative from Carver & Carver Plumbing said the person took a sewer cable machine and pulled it back through the opening in the fence.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fences#Short Hair#Cable Machine#Rome Police Department#Carver Carver Plumbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy