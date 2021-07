Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell got his team off and running in a vintage 3-1 road victory over first-place Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday night. Half an hour into a highly anticipated battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference, Russell barreled into the attacking third and won his team a free kick 20 yards from goal. The Scottish winger promptly stepped up to take the ensuing set piece and sent a world-class strike off the post and into the back of the net to give Sporting a lead they would not relinquish.