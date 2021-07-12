Cancel
Lake County, MT

Lake County Justice Court actions

Lake County Leader
 17 days ago

Major infractions (all misdemeanors) Dana M. Schrader, 59, fined $50 for failure to stop at an invasive species management area check station. Brian Peter Letts, 67, fined $50 for failure to stop at an invasive species management area check station. June 28. Faith Larissa Matt, 34, fined $500 with $250...

