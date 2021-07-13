Cancel
Stephen A. Smith, Who Boldly Calls Himself ‘Underpaid,’ Has Another $4 Million Coming In Yearly

By Jake Elman
 15 days ago
The second that ESPN made Stephen A. Smith the face of the network in the early 2010s, the network put themselves on the path to spending major money. Smith inked a massive contract extension in late 2019 and is the highest-paid figure at ESPN. But according to recent reports, the popular First Take host is earning significantly more money than previously reported — and he’s still calling himself “underpaid,” by the way.

