Alex Gibbs, who helped Broncos win two Super Bowls as offensive line coach, dies at 80

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad7Q5_0auu0c9E00
Denver assistant head coach/offensive line Alex Gibbs watches the Broncos warm up before the Broncos/49ers game Monday, Aug. 19, 2002 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver. Photo by Christian murdock christian murdock

Former Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who helped Denver win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII, died at 80 years old Monday, the team announced. The Broncos said Gibbs died from complications of a stroke.

Gibbs was an assistant for the Broncos for three different stints, as the offensive line coach in 1984-1987 and 1995-2003, and as an offensive line consultant in 2013. He coached for seven other teams over 29 years in the NFL, including the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Chiefs, Falcons, Texans and Seahawks.

He was most famously known for his zone-blocking scheme that helped running back Terrell Davis rush for a combined 6,413 yards in his first four seasons in the NFL (1995-1998). That scheme also helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 and is still widely used today.

Gibbs will be remembered as one of the most creative assistants in NFL history.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach," the Broncos said in a statement. "During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades — including back-to-back World Championships — while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history."

"Our hearts go out to Alex's wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex's many former players and fellow coaches."

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
