Hometown Hero Sara Bareilles Bestows the Gift of Literacy–Five Thousand Books–to the Humboldt Literacy Project

Three Sonoma County musicians say they were attacked by patrons at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove last week. John Courage, Frankie Boots, and Francesco Echo were performing at the venue last Thursday. The musicians stepped out into the parking lot in front of Twin Oaks, and that is when one of the bar patrons ran out and punched Boots in the face. The other musicians tried to stop the man, and that is when additional customers came out into the lot and held the musicians down, beating them. The musicians say that the bartender took the side of the patrons, made no attempt to contact authorities, and told the performers to leave. Boots went to the ER with a broken nose, a fractured cheekbone and other injuries. The musicians allege that Twin Oaks management advised them not to make the attack public. After social media posts about the incident went viral yesterday, Twin Oaks issued a statement saying that they are shocked by the incident and are cooperating with the Sheriff’s department investigation. A GoFundMe has been setup to pay for medical costs.