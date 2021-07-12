Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Hometown Hero Sara Bareilles Bestows the Gift of Literacy–Five Thousand Books–to the Humboldt Literacy Project

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation from the Humboldt Literacy Project’s Facebook page:. Eureka native, Grammy winning singer-songwriter, Tony nominated Broadway star, and current star of the network sitcom “Girls5eva” Sara Bareilles is gifting her hometown with books. Five thousand books. As keynote speaker at the recent Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, Bareilles was invited...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Entertainment
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Eureka, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Humboldt County, CA
Society
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Volunteers#Charity#Hlp#Covid#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Charities
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Block Club Chicago

Chance The Rapper To Host ‘Books & Breakfast,’ A Free Literacy Event This Summer

CHATHAM — Chatham residents can get a bagel and a book for a day of learning, thanks to a new summer literacy tour on the South and West sides. Chance the Rapper is teaming up with educator and author Bri McLean to bring free breakfast, free books and free family portraits to the neighborhood at Saturday’s Books & Breakfast. The family event was created to encourage a love of reading in young students.
New Milford, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Literacy Volunteers on the Green presenting 'Celebration of Literacy'

NEW MILFORD — Literacy Volunteers on the Green is presenting its annual Celebration of Literacy, a fundraiser. Usually a dinner event with a silent and live auction, this year’s benefit is a Virtual Silent Auction. Tickets to the event are not necessary, just pre-register at givergy.us/lvg-ct. and begin browsing through...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Hear from Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald & More on Broadway Profiles

Sara Bareilles on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 1 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Literacy initiatives to benefit from Dolly Dash

The inaugural Dolly Dash 5K Run/Walk and 1K Dog Walk is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harmony Park, 753 W. Second St., Seymour. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. The run/walk is open to people of all ages, and the 1-mile walk is for families and their dogs. The cost for...
Newport, TNNewport Plain Talk

Downtown StoryWalk encourages literacy and learning

NEWPORT—As you drive or walk through downtown Newport you may notice wooden story boards lining the sidewalk. These boards are part of the downtown StoryWalk that hopes to create a fun learning activity for families. The StoryWalk is a project created by Unify Cocke County. Each box contains specific pages...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
San Francisco, CAaudacy.com

Three hundred SF residents are going hungry on Treasure Island

Thousands of people live on the Bay Area's Treasure Island, and of those thousands, hundreds go hungry every day. With one grocery store and two restaurants, Treasure Island is isolated from the rest of the city, making it difficult for residents to get enough food. A civic organization, One Treasure...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Three Musicians Injured by Patrons at Twin Oaks Roadhouse

Three Sonoma County musicians say they were attacked by patrons at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove last week. John Courage, Frankie Boots, and Francesco Echo were performing at the venue last Thursday. The musicians stepped out into the parking lot in front of Twin Oaks, and that is when one of the bar patrons ran out and punched Boots in the face. The other musicians tried to stop the man, and that is when additional customers came out into the lot and held the musicians down, beating them. The musicians say that the bartender took the side of the patrons, made no attempt to contact authorities, and told the performers to leave. Boots went to the ER with a broken nose, a fractured cheekbone and other injuries. The musicians allege that Twin Oaks management advised them not to make the attack public. After social media posts about the incident went viral yesterday, Twin Oaks issued a statement saying that they are shocked by the incident and are cooperating with the Sheriff’s department investigation. A GoFundMe has been setup to pay for medical costs.
Moss Landing, CAKSBW.com

The very peculiar society tucked away in a teeny Central Coast town

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — About 90 minutes outside of San Francisco, over the winding Santa Cruz Mountains and through the otter-filled Elkhorn Slough, lies a peculiar cultural treasure. Knights in armor guard the entrance to a two-story Colonial-style home that serves as the headquarters for the Shakespeare Society of America....
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis Athletic Ministries: Part-Time Literacy Coaches

Literacy Coaches will work with small groups of elementary and/or middle school aged students under the. supervision of the MAM Academics Director and Neighborhood Director. Literacy Coaches will also receive. oversight and instruction from Youth Coordinators to maximize impact in the classroom. Literacy Coaches will build relationships with MAM youth...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Literacy Lubbock hosting Book Festival in September

Next month, Literacy Lubbock is hosting a two-day event aimed at encouraging Hub City residents young and old to pick up a book - especially one penned by a local author. This free, two-day long Lubbock Book Festival is set for Sept. 25 and 26 and will connect authors and readers through an exciting event to celebrate literacy, creativity, and the written word at the Mahon Public Library at 1306 9th St.
Readsboro, VTDeerfield Valley News

Donation supports literacy at library

READSBORO- In late 2020, the 6.25 Foundation, a Vermont-based organization dedicated to Korean War education, donated $5,000 to the Readsboro Community Library in Richard L. Bolognani’s name. Bolognani is a fallen soldier of the Korean War and a Readsboro native. Bolognani was a highly decorated soldier having received the Korean...
Eureka, CANorth Coast Journal

Eureka's Summer Concert Series Returns this Thursday

Snap open your folding chairs, crack open your favorite beverage and sit back (or get up and dance) to the sweet sounds of live music returning to Madaket Plaza. The Eureka Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. with The L.C. Diamonds who play vintage rock, rockabilly, blues and surf music. Doesn’t get more perfect than enjoying performances right on the boardwalk against the backdrop of Humboldt Bay. The Summer Concert Series continues every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. through Aug. 19.
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

County literacy reaches milestone, coloring contest offered

The Colusa County Office of Education’s “And Literacy For All” initiative recently achieved a literacy milestone in its partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance: 100 Million Words Read Countywide. Since its May 2016 inception Colusa County students have spent over 32,000 hours developing literacy skills, created 98,000 eBooks, read 237,000 eBooks, played 400,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy