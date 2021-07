Every crisis contains the seeds of opportunity. The pandemic was devastating, but now we have the opportunity to revitalize our nation through the American Jobs Plan. The American Jobs Plan would repair and improve our infrastructure while creating work for millions of people. We must ensure that our rebuilding does not repeat the mistakes of the past, in which some Americans reaped the benefits while others paid the price of our highways and power plants in the form of pollution, lower property values, and poor health outcomes. We need an American Jobs Plan that is rooted in environmental justice and clean infrastructure investments.