Wildfire updates from around the region

Deceitful Fire (3,845 acres, 0% contained): An inversion and low relative humidity recovery led to an increase in fire activity on the Deceitful Fire. Late in the afternoon on Sunday and throughout Monday, the fire continued to actively back downhill to the north, towards the Avista and Bonneville Power Administration power line corridors and the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River Road. Along the southern perimeter, the fire also spread eastward across the upper end of the Cedar Creek drainage. After discussion with fire managers, Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson announced he would be closing both the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River Road and the Old River Road (beginning Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.) to all traffic except for local residents and egress, in anticipation that the fire could begin impacting the primary “River Road” with rolling debris. Additionally, due to the potential fire behavior and expected weather conditions, Sheriff Gunderson also announced that the Beaver Creek – Dobson Pass population protection zone is now in “Set” or Level 2 evacuation status. Firefighters are continuing to improve indirect lines west and south of the fire; build and strengthen direct fire lines in the East Fork of Graham Creek; work on containment lines between the upper end of Cedar Creek and Moon Saddle; and provide structure protection and monitoring along the fire’s northern perimeter. Crews are also continuing construction of a secondary contingency line on the ridge just north of White Creek.