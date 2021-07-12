MLB Commits Up to $150M to Players Alliance to Support Diversity Initiatives
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday the league plans to donate at least $100 million—and up to $150 million—over the next 10 years to The Players Alliance. The Players Alliance is a nonprofit that seeks to improve the diversity within baseball at all levels and "provide greater opportunities for the Black community, both in our game and the places we live in, play in, and care about most."bleacherreport.com
