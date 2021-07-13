New live music venue coming to historic West 9th Street this fall

A new event space for live music performances is coming to the city this fall. "The Hall" is a part of an economic development plan to jumpstart a resurgence of the historic entertainment section on W. 9th Street.

The 16,000 square foot future venue sits as an empty technology building for now.

Construction started June with plans being worked out back in early 2020 before the pandemic slowed things down. It will be able to accommodate 300 to 1,200 people and feature a four-foot stage offering food and beverages.

"It's going to be a live music and event space doing concerts from every genre. Whatever Little Rock wants to hear," says Jeremy Hicks with The Hall team.

He said the venue will also be for receptions, fundraisers, corporate events, video shoots, trade shows, and conferences. The design will pay homage to the booming period for West Ninth Street in the 1950s.

"My goodness, like the incredible rich history of the street you know? It was once kind of the center for business and culture in Little Rock," said Jeremy.

According to 89-year old global activist, Annie Abrams, 9th Street was home to the best of entertainment when she was younger back in the day. It was because of I-630 being built that the businesses had to close.

"When it was at its glory it had the best of everything. The best of businesses. The best of entrepreneurs who were African American and it also had some of the best buildings architecturally. That's what made it so special," said Abrams.

She says she's not surprised if 100 years after 9th Street declined, it would come back. She's hopeful for the new venue's success.