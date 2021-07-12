Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October

As someone who comes from a country that knows a thing or two about kicking around a soccer ball or two, let me just say that my heart goes out to England for its heart-wrenching loss on Sunday. Clearly, CBS felt the same way but they decided to be more proactive in turning all of those frowns upside down. So on Monday, the network didn't just release its Fall 2021 programming line-up- oh no! CBS released its Fall 2021 programming line-up along with preview images for the U.S. remake of the amusing British comedy series Ghosts- with Rose McIver (I, Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Girls Forever!) playing the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. Over in the BCTV offices, I can confirm that there are at least three fans of the original series who are literally counting the days down until its debut. It's quite touching, actually. Unfortunately, that wait is going to be a little longer since Ghosts won't be hitting screens until Thursday, October 7. But to help whittle away the time, enjoy this impressive set of preview images: